SNAP, A Meme Coin On Solana, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has initially listed SNAP tokens in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the SNAP/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 17th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SNAP, we are launching the“Join the SNAP bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Introducing SNAP: The Latest Sensation in Meme Coins

SNAP, created by the renowned artist Kero on the Solana blockchain, has quickly gained traction since its inception. With its unique concept and rapidly growing community, SNAP has emerged as one of the most promising projects in the Solana presale track, following in the footsteps of the immensely popular BOME.

Despite its recent entry into the market, SNAP has already garnered significant attention from investors and institutions alike. On-chain analysis indicates a strong participation from a diverse range of addresses, including jump and gsr institutions, highlighting the widespread interest in this innovative project.

With a total token quantity of 1,643,298,944,483, SNAP offers ample opportunities for investors to participate in its growth journey. While currently lacking specific token utility, SNAP's deflationary mechanism, fueled by the burning of raised SOL, adds an intriguing dimension to its investment potential.

The SNAP community, boasting over 9,000 Twitter followers and 6,000 Telegram members, exhibits remarkable engagement and activity levels. This vibrant community serves as a testament to the growing enthusiasm surrounding SNAP and its future prospects.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent SNAP prize pool will be up for grabs from March 17th, 2024, at 10:00 to March 23rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SNAP

Meme coins issued by artist Kero on the Solana blockchain. To learn more about SNAP, please visit the project's website .