Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA)

1962 -- Al-Arabi theatrical troupe displayed its first play "Gasr Quraish." 1975 -- Rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar was pegged to a balanced basket of major currencies.

1978 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah decreed compulsory military service.

1993 -- An international committee for demarcating the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders concluded a blueprint for demarcating marine borderlines between Kuwait and Iraq.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti writer and playwright Hussein Al-Saleh Al-Haddad died at the age of 69.

2014 -- The Kuwaiti photographer Ali Al-Zaidi won Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum Photograpy Award.

2016 -- The Kuwaiti artist Saleh Al-Hraibi died at the age of 71.

2018 -- Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, during his visit to Kuwait, decorated the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the highly esteemed medal, the "Yaroslav Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise." 2021 -- Kuwait asked the UN Council for Human Rights to bring the Zionist occupation into account for continuing breaches against rights of the Palestinian people.

2022 -- Dr. Turkie Al-Otaibi was elected chairman of the Arab Society of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, becoming the first Kuwaiti doctor to win this post.

2023 -- Sayer Al-Enezi, former head of the Kuwait Athletics Federation, won vice presidency of the West Asia federation through accreditation for 2023-27. (end) gta