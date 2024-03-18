QRCS To Enhance Food Security For 625,000 Poor People Globally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Food shortage is one of the biggest challenges facing the world, especially poor and displaced people, who struggle every day to feed themselves and their families. Millions living in extreme poverty find difficulty meeting their basic food needs, due to low income, high food prices, limited food resources, and other factors.

Pursuing its mandate, QRCS provides food for those in need, helping maintain the necessary nutrition for poor people, towards one of the key sustainable development goals (SDGs): Zero Hunger. This year, QRCS plans to launch 15 food security projects, for the benefit of 625,120 people, at an estimated cost of QR31,129,400.

The list of target countries include Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank), Syria, Yemen, Niger, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. The projects involve the distribution of diverse food parcels containing local food staples, provision of flour for bakeries to produce and distribute bread free of charge, and provision of food for orphanages and nursing homes for certain periods of time.

During 2023, food security projects accounted for 4.5% of QRCS's total foreign aid, at a cost of QR9,348,828, with 473,048 beneficiaries in 20 countries: Niger, Palestine, Mongolia, Albania, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen, Kosovo, Jordan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Somalia, Mali, Malawi, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Ethiopia, Syria, and Iraq.

Adha; and provision of flour for bread. To help QRCS secure food for hungry people in conflict and disaster areas, donations can be received through the website qrcs), donor service 66666364, home donation collection 33998898, or bank transfer.

QRCS's activities to enhance food security for affected people during 2023 included, among many others, the distribution of food parcels, provisions, and fresh meals; equipment and operation of mobile relief catering hubs; implementation of Ramadan Iftar projects during the holy month of Ramadan; distribution of meat rations of Adahi sacrificial animals during Eid