Radical Extremist Elements Openly Terrorise Hindus In K’Taka: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress government over an alleged incident of a shopkeeper being attacked by a group for playing Hanuman chalisa religious prayer in Bengaluru.

“Radical extremist elements have taken over the streets and are openly terrorising the Hindus,” Karnataka BJP wrote on social media.

The BJP said that Karnataka is bearing the brunt of Congress's blatant appeasement.

“As Rahul Gandhi declares war against Hindus, street fighters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have unleashed terror on Hindus for chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa',” Karnataka BJP said.

The BJP said that under Congress's rule, Hindus have been reduced to“second-class” citizens, with no“security” or“safety” for their lives.

“Theocracy has taken over in Karnataka ever since Congress came into power,” the BJP said.

The BJP had also shared the video of the assault.

The incident had taken place in Bengaluru on March 17. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 506, 504, 149, 307, 323 and 324.

The victim shopkeeper is identified as 26-year-old Mukhesh. The complaint has been lodged against Suleman, Shanavaz, Rohit, Dyanish, Taruna and others.

In his complaint, Mukhesh said that he owned a shop on the Jumma Masjid Road and on Sunday evening the accused barged inside the shop and attacked him for playing on the speaker. The complainant had also stated that he was given life-threat and attacked with weapons.