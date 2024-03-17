King Receives German Chancellor, Renews Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty underlines need for intensified efforts to protect civilians in Gaza, ensure delivery of humanitarian aid

Two leaders warn Israeli attack on Rafah will exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Gaza

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Sunday, discussed the dangerous developments in Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need for the international community to push for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Strip.

At a meeting held in Aqaba, the King stressed the need to step up efforts to protect civilians in Gaza, and ensure the adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid through all possible means, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty warned of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, which demands action to prevent further deterioration.

In addition, the King highlighted the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA, adding that suspending funds will have dangerous consequences in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jordan, the statement said.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's complete rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, which must both be part of the Palestinian state.

The King also warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The two sides warned of the danger of the Israeli attack on Rafah, which will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to the statement.

The meeting also covered the European Union's efforts to reach peace, with His Majesty stressing the need for serious action to create a political horizon for just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.

Moreover, the meeting addressed the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Germany, especially close cooperation in technical and vocational training of Jordanian youth, as well as Germany's ongoing support for development projects in the Kingdom.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, the German chancellor's accompanying delegation, and German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke attended the meeting.



