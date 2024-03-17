Harry Kane Breaks 60-Year Record In Bayern Munich's Bundesliga Triumph (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Harry Kane has shattered a 60-year-old record for most goals in a debut season, while Jamal Musiala showcased his brilliance with a double as Bayern Munich secured a convincing 5-2 victory against Darmstadt on Saturday. Kane's remarkable feat sees him surpassing German legend Uwe Seeler, who held the record since 1963-64 with 30 goals for Hamburg. Since his summer move from Spurs, Kane has netted 31 goals in 26 league appearances. Musiala's impressive performance, which included two goals and an assist, contributed significantly to Bayern's win, keeping their hopes of defending the Bundesliga title alive. Despite the triumph, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer expressed disappointment over conceding two goals against Darmstadt, emphasising the need for improvement in defence.

Darmstadt initially surprised Bayern with a goal by Tim Skarke after 28 minutes, exploiting a lapse in concentration in the defense. However, Kane rallied Bayern, setting up Musiala's goal in the 36th minute before scoring one himself just before halftime. Musiala added another in the second half, showcasing his skill by dribbling through the box before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. Serge Gnabry, coming off the bench, sealed the victory with a goal, although both sides added goals in stoppage time.

In another match, Stuttgart continued their remarkable season with a 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim, with Serhou Guirassy among the scorers. Meanwhile, Union Berlin secured a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen, courtesy of a standout performance by US midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who contributed to both goals.

Augsburg staged a comeback to defeat a 10-man Wolfsburg 3-1, while Mainz secured a crucial 2-0 win over Bochum in their battle to avoid relegation. Heidenheim earned a valuable point in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, strengthening their position above the relegation zone in their debut Bundesliga season.

