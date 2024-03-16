Purehealth Launches Emirati Women Chapter To Empower National Talent

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirati women selected to receive mentorship from inspirational female leaders during initial pilot phase.

Abu Dhabi-UAE. 15 March 2024: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has launched the Emirati Women Chapter (EWC), in association with General Women's Union. EWC is a mentorship and upskilling initiative dedicated to empowering and inspiring Emirati women on their journey towards personal and professional growth across a range of industries. The initiative's launch follows PureHealth's 'Remarkable Emirati Women' forum, which, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the 'Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), celebrated the achievements of Emirati trailblazers and emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation of female leaders.

The Emirati Women's Chapter has been created with a clear mission to foster the advancement of Emirati women across every sector of society, aligning with PureHealth's commitment to bolstering the UAE's Emiratisation agenda. The inaugural pilot of EWC, will offer 28 Emirati women the opportunity to work alongside mentors to achieve their goals, contributing to the UAE's societal and economic advancement. Each participant will receive invaluable guidance and support throughout the programme. Once they have completed the programme, participants will have the chance to become mentors themselves, actively contributing to the creation of future success stories and paying it forward to other Emirati women.

H.E. Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women's Union, said:“Thanks to the support, care, and encouragement of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the 'Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), we have come a long way in female empowerment in the UAE. The launch of the Emirati Women's Chapter is a major milestone in this journey, and we appreciate the efforts of PureHealth in empowering Emirati women and enhancing their roles in the society.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said:“Cultivating the potential of Emirati women is not just a commitment for PureHealth, but also a strategic imperative that underscores our dedication to progress and inclusivity in the UAE. The Emirati Women's Chapter represents our unwavering belief in the transformative influence of Emirati women within all sectors and the UAE society and we are thankful to the General Women's Union for their support and patronage. By investing in the development of Emirati talent and providing them invaluable guidance, we are strategically shaping a brighter future that is not only equitable but also exemplifies the strength of diversity and empowerment. At PureHealth, we champion diversity and inclusion because we operate in a sector that demands inputs from the full breadth and depth of talent available to us.”

PureHealth has been making remarkable strides in advancing the national agenda, with a dedicated focus on empowering Emirati women, aligning seamlessly with the ambitious Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

