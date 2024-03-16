Rubina, Abhinav Go On 'Date Night After Long Time'; She Drops Romantic Pics

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor couple -- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla went on a 'date night', and the 'Bigg Boss 14' winner has dropped romantic clicks on social media.
The duo are enjoying the parenthood phase right now, and they had recently celebrated three months of their twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa.
Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a string of pictures, wherein the couple can be seen sitting closely to each other and posing for the selfie.
Rubina, known for her work in 'Saas Bina Sasural', wore a black tie and dye printed dress. She has kept her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look. Abhinav opted for a black shirt for the date night.
The post is captioned: "Date night after a lonnnngggg time."
Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.
