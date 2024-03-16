Colgate Unveils Its First-Ever Purple Toothpaste: Colgate Optic White Purple

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Comprising Purple Brighteners, the toothpaste is designed to be a beauty hack that instantly colour-correct yellow tones SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - Colgate launches its first purple toothpaste, the Colgate Optic White Purple that instantly colour-corrects yellow tones* with the very first brush. Colgate Optic White Purple is an all-purple formula which contains Purple Brighteners in every tube and incorporates Colgate's exclusive and cutting-edge Micropolishing Technology. The combination of Colgate's advanced technology with clinically proven ingredients helps to remove surface stains, achieving a brighter smile.





Colgate Optic White Purple

Created to be the Ultimate Beauty Hack



Amidst the beauty trends dominating the modern era, the importance of a radiant smile often gets overlooked. Whitening teeth is often a long and expensive process that takes days, weeks or even months. Colgate Optic White Purple is designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday routines, offering a convenient, at-home solution for achieving instant dazzling results.



Laura Vogel, Senior Director Oral Care, Marketing Asia-Pacific, Colgate-Palmolive said, "While brushing your teeth may seem to be one of the most basic steps to having a good oral routine, sometimes people forget that the outward appearance of their teeth also matters. At Colgate, we want to empower everyone to take control of their oral health and unlock the confidence that comes with a brighter smile. With the launch of Colgate Optic White Purple, we are revolutionising oral care to oral beauty and provide an instant solution to colour-correcting yellow tones, no matter the occasion."



The Science behind Colgate Optic White Purple



Inspired by the colour theory wheel, Colgate Optic White Purple leverages the power of complementary colours to enhance teeth whiteness.



Colgate Optic White Purple contains Purple Brighteners, revolutionary optical pigments that absorb ultraviolet light and reflect blue or violet light. This innovative technology instantly neutralises yellow undertones, providing greater confidence that allows individuals to shine everyday.



A tube of Colgate Optic White Purple contains safe and effective ingredients that promise to deliver. Infused with a meticulously crafted blend of ingredients, including Core Shell Silica and high clean silica, this formula ensures effective stain removal and gentle polishing for visibly brighter teeth that lasts**.



Colgate Optic White Purple is available at retailers in Thailand and Vietnam, and will be launched in the Philippines in April and Malaysia in May.



To learn more about Colgate Optic White Purple, visit here .



*For temporary efficacy

**Result after one week of usage. With continued use.









