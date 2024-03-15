Neymar Showing 'Good Progress' In Recovery From Knee Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, March 16 (IANS) Star forward Neymar remains on track to return from a serious knee injury in July or August, Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Friday.

The 32-year-old has not played since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his left knee in Brazil's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on October 17, 2023, reported Xinhua.

"Neymar has shown good progress and is expected to return to the pitch [after a recovery period of] nine or 10 months," Lasmar told newspaper O Tempo.

"We're not even halfway through the process and only when we are closer to that timeframe of nine to 10 months will it be possible to say when he might come back."

Neymar has already begun muscle strengthening work under the observation of medical staff at his club Al Hilal.

The prognosis almost certainly rules Neymar out of the Copa America, to be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have been drawn in Group D of the continental tournament alongside Colombia, Paraguay and the winner of the playoff between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

Lasmar moved to allay fears that the former Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star's best days were behind him.

"The expectation is that after this time Neymar will be fully recovered, ready to resume playing at a high level, with high performance, without any restrictions," he added.