CNH Proudly Awards Dealers For Focus On Technology, Community And Sales

(MENAFN- 3BL) In celebration of the strength of its U.S. and Canadian dealer network, CNH brands, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland , recently announced the winners of their respective CASE Dealer Awards program and New Holland UK & ROI Dealer of the Year Awards.
“Our dedicated and customer-first dealer network differentiates CASE in the market. Across the U.S. and Canada, we have the strength of 66 dealers, 325 locations and more than 7,000 faces of CASE providing customer-first sales, service, parts and financing support,” says Terry Dolan, vice president - North America, CASE Construction Equipment.“The CASE Dealer Awards program recognizes the best of the best.”
Power Abe Award - Progressive Tractor & Implement
Also known as the CASE Dealer of the Year Award, the Power Abe Award is given to the dealer who is committed to building the CASE brand and delivers top performance in sales, parts, service and offering Capital financing products to their customers.
J.I. Case Award - Lee Tractor Co.
In recognition of CASE's founder, who was resilient, customer-first and rooted in practical innovation, this year's award is presented to the dealer with the greatest focus on technology (precision and connected services).
Building Community Award - GT Mid Atlantic
The heart of the CASE brand is building (and rebuilding) community. This award recognizes the dealer who goes above and beyond in exhibiting our brand purpose. GT Mid Atlantic won for its work with Construction Angels and will receive a $10,000 donation for this deserving nonprofit.
Power Tan Awards
These awards are earned for high sales performance by product category.
Backhoe Loader / Tractor Loader / Forklift: Bingham Equipment Company Skid Steer Loader / Compact Track Loader: Torgerson's Dozer: Hills Machinery Company Motor Grader: Scott Equipment Compaction: Border Equipment Mini Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement Full Size and Midi Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement Wheel Loader: Hitrac Compact Wheel Loader: ASCO Equipment
In addition, CNH brand New Holland has also announced the winners of its 2023 UK and ROI Dealer of The Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across its extensive UK and Ireland dealer network.
Main category winners:
Overall, UK Dealer of the Year: Russells Ltd
Ireland Dealer of the Year : M & S Machinery
Medium UK Dealer of the Year : Francis Bugler Ltd
Small UK Dealer of the Year: T Alun Jones & Son
Product Line Category Winners:
Combine Dealer of the Year: Robert D Webster Ltd
Tractor Dealer of the Year: Lloyd Ltd
Hay & Forage Dealer of the Year: Lloyd Ltd
PLM Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd
Implements Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd
Construction Equipment Dealer of the Year: M & S Machinery
Telehandler Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd
Parts Dealer of the Year : T H White Ltd
NPS Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd
David Rapkins, New Holland Business Director UK & ROI, said:“I would like to express my congratulations to all the 2023 New Holland Dealer of the Year winners. These awards acknowledge and reward the performance and effort that our dealers put into the service they provide to our customers. A big thank you to all our UK and ROI dealers who have contributed to make 2023 a great year. We truly appreciate your hard work and excellent teamwork across the dealer network”.
Recognizing its dealers and rewarding customer-centric and community focused success is a demonstration of CNH's commitment to supporting its people and the communities and customers they serve.
