This Ramadan, Everything That Matters To You, Taken Care Of By Volvo Cars

(MENAFN- Mid-East) This Ramadan, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Volvo offers some competitive offers across its fleet so you can focus on taking care of everything that matters to you. Benefit from up to 50% down payment on us, 5 years warranty, 5 years' service, 5 years roadside assistance and complimentary registration when purchasing a range of Volvo Cars all designed with safety, style and performance in mind.

Volvo's XC40, a compact Scandinavian plug-in hybrid SUV, designed for the city and beyond, can be purchased starting from AED 2,999 per month. Bold and expressive SUV body design meets compact efficiency and inside, drivers will discover smart storage solutions, the perfect vehicle for daily use. The S90 starting from AED 3,199 per month, is an elegant, beautifully crafted sedan full of advanced technology oozing sophistication and responsibility. From AED 3,499 a month customers can purchase the Volvo XC60, a smart midsize SUV with intelligent design at every turn. Starting from AED 4,499 per month, the XC90 is stylish, spacious, and special – Volvo's most luxurious SUV, with Google built-in.

Finally, customers can pre-book the all-new Volvo EX30 and receive a complimentary home charger with their booking on select trims. As a small SUV that does big Volvo things, the new fully electric Volvo EX30 is designed to be as safe as you'd expect. It is designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, and to make people's lives safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and Scandinavian design.

The EX30 is available in four grades: Core, Plus, Ultra Performance and Ultra Performance limit addition with a starting from AED 149,900. The EX30 is available for advanced booking now in five exterior colours: Crystal White Metallic, Onyx Black Metallic and Vapour Grey, Moss Yellow and Cloud Blue. Interior colour choices are inspired by Scandinavian nature, with four choices available, including Indigo, Pine, Breeze and Mist.

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo:

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and the fully electric EX30. Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region's first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive:

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world's most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group's services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day.