Maimunah Mohd Sharif Hopes For Real Action Through COP29

Today, many resolutions and other documents have been adopted on
the issue of climate change, but there is hope that thanks to COP29
all these agreements will turn into real, effective actions, Azernews reports, Executive Director of the United
Nations Human Settlements Program (UN–HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif
as she said at a panel discussion at the XI Global Baku Forum.
Before COP29, many final documents, declarations, and
resolutions were achieved, she noted.
She added that governments should develop specific plans, but
all these actions must be effective and efficient.
