               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maimunah Mohd Sharif Hopes For Real Action Through COP29


3/15/2024 5:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Today, many resolutions and other documents have been adopted on the issue of climate change, but there is hope that thanks to COP29 all these agreements will turn into real, effective actions, Azernews reports, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN–HABITAT) Maimunah Mohd Sharif as she said at a panel discussion at the XI Global Baku Forum.

Before COP29, many final documents, declarations, and resolutions were achieved, she noted.

She added that governments should develop specific plans, but all these actions must be effective and efficient.

MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search