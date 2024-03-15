Genesis Technologies, Cplabs Partner To Drive Blockchain In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a groundbreaking move to strengthen Qatar's digital transformation landscape, Genesis Technologies, a pioneering startup affiliated with Qatar University (QU) specializing in blockchain technologies, has officially announced a strategic partnership with CPLabs, South Korea's leading blockchain company.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards harnessing the synergies between the two entities to develop cutting-edge blockchain solutions that cater to the unique challenges and opportunities within Qatar's rapidly evolving digital sphere.

The collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled security and resilience against cyber threats, underscoring the importance of robust blockchain solutions in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Doha, Richard Yun, said,“As Korea's first blockchain technology company, CPLabs has been at the forefront of commercializing blockchain based on the experience and expertise accumulated since the early days of blockchain technology in 2013. Furthermore, we aim to drive future changes in digital assets, which are essential elements of digital transformation, through blockchain technology. With 327 blockchain-related patents held worldwide, we have established ourselves as a complete IT solutions provider and are growing into a successful provider of solutions for government and institutional blockchain adoption.”

Yun further emphasised CPLabs' commitment to navigating the challenges of the GCC market, expressing enthusiasm about the partnership with Genesis Technologies.“The GCC market presents another challenge for CPLabs. Being the only local blockchain company in Qatar, our partnership agreement with Genesis Technology, a startup at QU, holds great promise for both parties to enter the local government agencies and markets jointly. We got attracted to collaborate with Genesis Technologies because they share an innovative mindset as we do. Furthermore, we are committed to providing unlimited support and playing a leading role in contributing to the development of blockchain technology in Qatar.”

Prof. Mazen Al Masri, CEO of Genesis Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with a well-established and innovative company like CPLabs that is a pioneer in the world of blockchain. Both companies share a similar vision to enable the digital transformation of business, government, and society, leading to a more secure, intelligent, and high-performing world. We will join efforts to produce best-of-breed solutions that respect local regulations and serve the local context effectively.”