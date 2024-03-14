Jordan Export House Launches First Phase Of Export Acceleration Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ninety-seven Jordanian companies, including 20 women-owned or partnered firms, on Thursday signed agreements for the first phase of the Export Acceleration Programme implemented by the Jordan Export House.



This initiative, which is part of the national export strategy and aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, is aimed at bolstering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector across the Kingdom, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The programme, funded by the Industry Support Fund, has a total budget of JD5 million and is designed to assist 150 SMEs, aiming to provide them with data about target markets and equip them with the tools to enter these markets.

The programme is divided into two phases, the first phase, with a budget of JD2.4 million, focuses on preparing market studies for export markets targeted by industrial establishments that meet specific criteria. The second phase, costing JD2.6 million, supports the implementation of export plans for industrial establishments in target markets. During this phase, export plans will be implemented for 50 industrial establishments.

During the signing ceremony, held at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Industry Support Fund programme and its various plans aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the national industry and increasing its exports.



CEO of the Jordan Export House Omar Qaryouti said that the programme addresses a common challenge faced by many industrial companies, which is the lack of a clear export plan.



He noted that 60 per cent of the applicant companies targeted the Saudi and US markets, despite 49 per cent of these companies being small-sized with a workforce of 24 or fewer.

JCI President, Fathi Jaghbir, stressed the need for comprehensive support for the industrial sector, urging for a reduction in bureaucratic procedures that sometimes impede its operations.



He also commended the programme as a prime example of an effective public-private sector partnership.



