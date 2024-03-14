Firefly Automatix, Inc. Featured In Coverage Of The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FireFly Automatix is an agricultural technology company focused on bringing next generation automation to the agricultural space (primarily the turf industry). Since 2010, innovations in bringing electric-servo motors to mobile equipment has launched FireFly Automatix, Inc. to be the foremost and bestselling producer in the world for automated turf harvesting technology. Over the last 7 years FireFly Automatix, Inc. has invested heavily in developing AV (Autonomous Vehicle) and EV (Electric Vehicle) mowing solutions for the turf industry, golf, sports turf, and beyond.

In 2023 FireFly Automatix, Inc. introduced the AMP-L100, the first fully autonomous and fully electric professional mowing platform. The AMP's 100” wide cut is perfect for turf farms, golf courses, sports fields, and parks. The AMP is easy to deploy and control by tablet and FireFly's QuickPlan software. FireFly Automatix, Inc. is building the future of turf cutting technology that is safe, quiet, and requires no fuel.

The AMP-L100 is garnering attention all over the world from golf, sports turf, and turf farms who are interested in implementing fully autonomous electric mowers in their operations. FireFly Automatix, Inc. is set to launch volume production in 2024. The AMP reduces the need for labor for the repetitive task of mowing. Turf farms, golf courses, and sports turf that require mowing 1 to 2 times per week can now do it with a fraction of the labor.

FireFly Automatix, Inc. (originally named FireFly Equipment) was founded by the Aposhian brothers and a few more engineers with agriculture experience in 2010. They used their experience in the turf industry to design and build the first ProSlab harvester from the ground up to be best in class. The team developed innovative ways to solve problems and developed a long list of patents in design, the use of servo-electric motors, and mechatronic systems that use up to 50% less fuel and are more productive than existing units. They operate a state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah of over 80,000 square feet. Over the last decade they have developed several slab harvesters in the ProSlab line, the R300 roll harvester, M220 22' wide area mower, M220-AV autonomous hybrid electric wide area mower, and now the AMP-L100 fully autonomous and fully electric turf, golf, and sports turf mower. FireFly Automatix, Inc. has also developed FireLink which provides data products that help customers manage their machines and products more effectively. For more information, visit the company's website at

