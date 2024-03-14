Australian Company To Begin Retail Fuel Operations In Sri Lanka This Year

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) United Petroleum of Australia is to sign a deal to begin retail fuel operations in Sri Lanka by mid this year.

The Australian company signed the agreement with the Ministry of Power and Energy last month to enter the petroleum retail operations.

Its group CFO, Nigel Simonsz visited the Ministry to update on their plans and schedule to begin retail operations through the 150 Fuel stations allocated to them.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that the Australian company plans to sign the agreement with the BOI and obtain the license to operate by mid this year. (Colombo Gazette)