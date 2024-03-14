Lithuania's Seimas Calls On International Community To Increase Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania's parliament, the Seimas, has called on the international community to urgently increase aid to Ukraine, as any delay in providing the aid benefits Russia and prolongs the war.

According to LRT , 108 MPs voted unanimously for the adoption of a respective resolution.

"The Seimas calls on the international community to urgently and significantly increase political, economic, financial, military, technical and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in order to help it regain full control over its internationally recognized territory and successfully defend itself against further Russian aggression," reads the resolution adopted by the Lithuanian parliament on Thursday, March 14.

The parliamentarians emphasized that military aid is a priority at the moment and that "delaying aid to Ukraine benefits Russia and prolongs the war at the cost of the lives of innocent Ukrainians."

The resolution calls on EU countries to increase their defense production capacity as soon as possible "to support Ukraine's victory strategy and strengthen NATO's ability to deter Russia."

The document also emphasizes that the presidential "elections" in Russia on March 17, as well as any other elections held by Russia in the temporarily occupied and illegally annexed territories of Ukraine, are a gross violation of international law.

The Seimas announced that it would not recognize the results of these elections.

Lithuanian MPs again condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and declared the need to convict war criminals and establish a legal regime that would allow the use of frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine and pay compensation to victims of Russian aggression.

Lithuania's Seimas also adopted a resolution calling on the European Commission to ban the import of Russian and Belarusian grain to the European Union.