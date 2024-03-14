Egypt's Health Ministry Enhances Support For Sudanese, Palestinian Communities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, met with Carlos Oliver, the Head of the United Nations Migration Mission in Cairo, along with his delegation. The meeting focused on discussing collaborative efforts to support Sudanese arrivals and wounded Palestinians receiving treatment in Egypt.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, highlighted the minister's emphasis on the importance of enhancing cooperation. This includes expanding memorandums of understanding to bolster support for individuals coming from Sudan and Palestine.

The meeting also explored ways to extend cooperation mechanisms, providing psychological and moral support to those arriving from sister nations. This effort aligns with the ongoing initiatives by the ministry to offer psychological support services to Palestinian and Sudanese citizens through the General Secretariat of Mental Health.

Furthermore, the discussions covered cooperation in training medical teams at hospitals receiving patients, including the injured and wounded. The aim is to refine the skills and capabilities of workers in primary care units and hospitals, particularly in regions experiencing an influx of arrivals from Sudan, ensuring the delivery of top-notch medical services.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that the meeting addressed joint efforts to achieve full vaccination coverage against polio for Sudanese children. It also included plans to vaccinate all Palestinian children at border crossings before entering Egyptian territory, maintaining Egypt's polio-free status.

Lastly, the spokesperson mentioned that the two parties deliberated on continuing to provide essential medical care and services to Palestinian patients post-hospitalization. This included reviewing the medical services rendered to the wounded and sick Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.