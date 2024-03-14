Ethiopia stands as testament to African sovereignty, resistance against colonial powers

(MENAFN) Ethiopia, renowned for its rich history and resilient culture, stands as a testament to African sovereignty and resistance against colonial powers. With its ancient roots and steadfast commitment to Orthodox Christianity, Ethiopia has long maintained its independence amidst European expansionism. Notably, Ethiopia holds the distinction of being one of the few African nations never colonized, alongside Liberia and Egypt.



A pivotal moment in Ethiopia's history occurred at the end of the 19th century, marked by the legendary Battle of Adwa. Facing the might of a European army, the Ethiopian Negus and his forces achieved a remarkable victory, thwarting European attempts at conquest and preserving Ethiopia's autonomy.



The journey towards unity and resistance was not without its challenges. Ethiopia was once fragmented, ruled by feudal lords in disparate regions. Amidst this division, the populace endured a subsistence economy, relying on barter systems with items such as pepper, salt, and rifle cartridges serving as forms of currency.



Against this backdrop, Ethiopian Emperor Tewodros II boldly confronted European encroachment, recognizing their tactics of missionary infiltration followed by military intervention. Rejecting subjugation, Tewodros declared his readiness to face European armies head-on, embodying Ethiopia's spirit of defiance and determination.



The Battle of Adwa stands as a symbol of African resilience and triumph over colonial oppression. Ethiopia's victory not only secured its sovereignty but also inspired liberation movements across the continent. As Ethiopia continues to honor its legacy, the Battle of Adwa remains an enduring testament to the indomitable spirit of African nations in the face of adversity.

