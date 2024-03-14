100 Prisons In India Certified As 'Eat Right Campus' By FSSAI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified 100 jails across India as 'Eat Right Campus', the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The move is a part of FSSAI's Eat Right India movement, which aims to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food in different workplaces and institutions, including jails.

Uttar Pradesh had the most certified jails, followed by Punjab, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

The prominent names include Tihar Jail (Delhi), Central Jail Gaya (Bihar), Modern Central Jail (Punjab), Central Jail Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), and others, along with several district and 'mandal' jails.

"By extending the Eat Right Campus certification to prisons and correctional facilities, FSSAI underscores its commitment to ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, including inmates and prison staff," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The certification is based on compliance with key parameters like basic hygiene criteria, steps to ensure the provision of healthy food, and efforts towards building awareness about local and seasonal food.

"The 'Eat Right Campus' certification process involves rigorous assessment and adherence to FSSAI's prescribed evaluation criteria. By meeting these standards, the certified jails have demonstrated their dedication to promoting the food safety and well-being of inmates," the Health Ministry added.

In addition to jails, more than 2,900 workplaces nationwide have also been acknowledged as Eat Right campuses by the FSSAI.