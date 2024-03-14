Russia's Sochi Airport On Fire - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A blaze broke out at the airport in Sochi, Russia.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Something is happening at the Sochi Airport," reads the caption to the published video.

Footage shows plumes of smoke rising over the airport.

Another Russian refinery hit by Ukrainian drones, fourth in 24 hours - source

No official reports have been issued as to the causes of the fire.

As reported earlier, on the morning of March 13, the Russians reported a fire at an oil refinery in Riazan.

This is an illustrative photo