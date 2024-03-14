2 Dead, 2 Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks In China

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, March 14 (IANS) Two people have been confirmed dead after a fishing boat struck a reef and sank in the sea near Zhangzhou city in China's Fujian province early Thursday, according to the local maritime authorities.
Helicopters and rescue ships have been dispatched to carry out search and rescue tasks.
A total of six people fell into the sea, Xinhua news agency reported.
As of now, two people have been rescued.
The rescue workers are still looking for the remaining two.
More details are awaited.
MENAFN14032024000231011071ID1107975339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.