Pwc Middle East Announces Strategic Mous With Key Saudi Government Entities In Commitment Towards The Kingdom's Digital Transformation At LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) PwC Middle East signed six strategic agreements with local entities at LEAP 2024, including Ahad, Digital Government Authority, Ejada, Mobily, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, and Tawuniya (in partnership with Oracle) to drive innovation across the Kingdom.

As 'Digital Consulting Partner' for the third year, PwC Middle East explored the role of human-led, tech-powered solutions across various themes, including AI, cybersecurity, cloud transformation , space innovation, digital cultural and heritage regeneration, climate tech, amongst others.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: At this year's LEAP conference, the region's premier technology event, PwC Middle East marked a significant milestone in technological advancement and digital transformation within the Kingdom.

As the 'Digital Consulting Partner' for the third consecutive year, the professional services firm announced its new investment plans in collaboration with leading technology organisations to upskill local talent and businesses and drive innovation in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital transformation journey.

PwC Middle East signed six strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key government entities including Ahad, Digital Government Authority (DGA), Ejada, Mobily, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), and Tawuniya (in partnership with Oracle). These partnerships underscore its dedication to propelling digital innovation and cybersecurity across the region.

Exhibiting at LEAP over the four-day tech event, this year's conference provided the region's leading professional services firm with a unique platform to showcase its expertise in harnessing the role of human-led, tech-powered solutions in driving sustainable growth and achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030. Its flagship booth at the conference invited visitors to engage with its interactive demonstrations on future-focused technologies and offered discussions on the future of Gen AI, cloud advancements, public safety technologies, and sector-specific innovations in space, tourism, smart destinations, and climate tech.

Riyadh Al Najjar, KSA Country Leader for PwC Middle East, emphasised the transformative power of technology in realising Vision 2030, setting Saudi Arabia on the global stage as a leader in innovation. He said:“Aligning our expertise with the Kingdom's vision, we're not just contributing; we're catalysing change. In this era of digital transformation, PwC is at the forefront, guiding organisations through new landscapes towards a future rich in innovation and prosperity. Together, we are not only supporting Vision 2030's ambitions but are active participants in crafting a thriving future for Saudi Arabia.”

Speaking on the significance of the MoU signings, Fadi Komati, Tech Strategy and Regulations Lead at PwC Middle East, said:“Tech transformations are pivotal in turning the Saudi Vision 2030 into a reality, and LEAP 2024 reflects our commitment to strengthening the technology and digital landscape in Saudi Arabia. These strategic agreements with key government entities signify our dedication to supporting our clients in delivering excellence and nurturing next-gen talent in Saudi Arabia, marking a step forward in the nation's digital transformation journey.”

PwC Middle East also delved into strategic topics vital to the Kingdom's future, such as AI, smart destinations, property technology, space innovation, geospatial analytics, tourism, and the digitization of cultural heritage.. Recognising tourism as a Vision 2030 priority, with it expected to contribute to 10% of Saudi Arabia's GDP by the end of the decade, the firm released reports aimed at highlighting the future of the sector and addressing complex challenges, including 'Redefining the digital activation of tourism destinations in the Kingdom', 'Revolutionising urban landscapes with GenAI' and 'Navigating space technology'