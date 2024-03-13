Kerala BJP Demands Arrest Of Cong MP Anto Antony For 'Anti-National' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 13 (IANS) Kerala BJP President K. Surendran on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Congress MP Anto Antony for his 'anti-national' statement that Pakistan had no role in the Pulwama terror attack that left 42 CRPF personnel dead in February 2019.

Surendran said everybody knows that Antony made the baseless statement to garner votes from a particular section of the society.

“This is a cruel statement as it will affect the morale of our forces. The voters at Pathanamthitta will give a befitting reply to Antony's pro-Pakistan remark. The responsible authorities should ensure that Antony is put in jail for his anti-national statement,” said Surendran.

Speaking to the media earlier on Wednesday, Antony, the sitting Lok Sabha member from Pathanamthitta, accused the Central government of trying to come up with issues that will enable them to fetch more votes.

“The CAA has been notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came the Pulwama attack. The defence establishment was perplexed as to how such a large consignment of explosives was sourced without the knowledge of those in the know of things. What was the role of Pakistan in it? The lives of the security personnel were sacrificed, and this has been already pointed out by then J&K Governor Satya Pal Mallik,” Antony claimed.

Meanwhile, Antony's opponent from the BJP in Pathanamthitta, Anil K. Antony, who's the son of former Defence Minister and Congress veteran A.K. Antony, said that he will take legal steps against Anto Antony's 'irresponsible' statement.