RIGOL Welcomes New Generators And Multimeters To Ultra-Portable Instrument Family

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)





RIGOL Technologies is expanding its family of ultra-portable instruments with the introduction of the DG800 Pro and DG900 Pro Series Function / Arbitrary Waveform Generators, along with the DM858 Series Digital Multimeters. Like their predecessors-the DHO800 and DHO900 Series High-Resolution Oscilloscopes-these new generators and multimeters deliver impressive performance and functionality in a compact and light form factor.





DG800 Pro & DG900 Pro Series Generators

The DG800 Pro and DG900 Pro Series Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generators are packed with functionality. Beyond the obvious performance of function generation and arbitrary waveform generation, these instruments include the capabilities of noise generator, pulse generator, harmonic generator, analog/digital modulator, and frequency counter. They deliver impressive performance-up to 200 MHz maximum output frequency, 1.25 GSa/s sample rate, 16-bit vertical resolution, and 3 ns rise time-in a compact chassis with a 7" color touch display.





DM858 Series Multimeters

The new DM858 Series is a light but capable benchtop 5.5 digit DMM with 7" color touch display. It provides 11 measurement functions and offers trend chart, histogram, and bar table visual display options, while providing competitive specifications, including 125 rdgs/s measurement speed and 500,000 points memory logging.





On the Bench or On the Go

In addition to their functional capabilities, these new instrument series are light and compact, delivering significant space savings on the bench or the desk. Each unit is designed to comply with VESA 100x100 mounting, allowing the use of stands or movable arm mounts for more efficient use of bench space. The instruments include a Type-C interface, so the combination of their light weight (less than four pounds) and commercially available power banks make for an easy shift from the lab to the field.

"Across the board – functionality & performance, size, value – our DHO800 and DHO900 oscilloscopes have been a success with engineers and educators alike since their introduction," says Spyros Lazaris, RIGOL Technologies USA General Manager. "The introduction of the DG800 Pro, DG900 Pro, and DM858 deliver similar performance, size and value, allowing for a traditional bench configuration of scope, generator, and multimeter while saving significantly in space and cost."

The DG800 Pro and DG900 Pro Series Function / Arbitrary Waveform Generators, along with the DM858 Series Digital Multimeters, are available, in stock, and shipping now.

Learn more at .





About RIGOL Technologies

Since its inception in 1998, RIGOL has focused on cutting-edge technologies in the field of test and measurement, with a total of more than 587 patents issued or pending. Our passionate and creative engineers are working to develop the next generation of test and measurement solutions as we serve and support customers in more than 150 countries with advanced test solutions.