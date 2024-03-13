(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Karol G in Costa Rica: New Entries Are Enabled ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Karol G in Costa Rica: New Entries Are Enabled

Updated: March 10, 2024

Tickets are for the concert on Sunday, March 10

More tickets to attend the Serà Bonito” location, the only one where people over twelve years of age can enter accompanied by an adult prices of these tickets are ₡35,500 and ₡70,500 they include service charges and taxes, and can be purchased through the eticket page.

So far, more than 90 thousand people have bought tickets for the concerts that Karol G will offer is a new record in Costa Rica, as it is the first time that an artist has managed to gather this amount of public at the Josefina venue, on two consecutive dates.

The performer of“Tusa”,“Amargura” and“Mientras me curo del cora”, will be accompanied by her band, made up only of women, who become her accomplices in the show, which takes place like a kind of storytelling.-