BENTLEY MOTORS NAMED BRITAIN’S MOST ADMIRED AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURER FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (Middle East, 13 March 2024) Bentley Motors was today named Britain’s Most Admired Automotive Manufacturer according to the UK’s longest running corporate reputational survey, in a vote by industry executives. This year marks Bentley’s third number one position in the past five years and reflects the luxury brand’s extraordinary line-up of cars, its business success, and future-looking Beyond100 strategy.



The annual Most Admired Companies Study dates back over 30 years and honours the best businesses throughout the country. Bentley achieved number one position in the extensive study of 250 leading British brands across 25 sectors. Executives were asked to vote on 13 key criteria and Bentley placed number one in eight out of those 13 topics.



Bentley’s excellence in Quality of Products and Services, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Capacity to Innovate, Long-term Potential, Inspirational Leadership, Ability to Attract and Retain Talent and Competitiveness were commended as industry-leading in this ultimate peer review of corporate reputation.



This is a further demonstration of Bentley continuing to set new benchmarks for success with its visionary Beyond100 strategy. This ambitious aim propels Bentley towards a future defined by sustainable luxury as the British marque move closer to their goal of having a full battery-electric model range by 2030.



Britain’s Most Admired Companies

The Britain’s Most Admired Companies Study was established by Professor Mike Brown, a Fellow of the acclaimed Leeds Business School. It is the nation’s longest-running survey of corporate reputation, with data going back to 1990.



Using responses from board-level representatives, analysts and city commentators, the study is a peer review of corporate reputation, as seen by a company’s closest critics – its competitors and financial influencers.



Reputation specialists, Echo Research manage the study, interviewing senior level respondents online and by telephone.







