Pakistan's Premier urges closer collaboration with Turkey to boost bilateral trade

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Pakistan's Premier Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for Ankara and Islamabad to collaborate closely in order to achieve the shared goal of reaching USD5 billion in annual bilateral trade. During a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci at the Premier's office in Islamabad, Sharif highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest, including trade, defense, connectivity, and culture, as per an official statement.



Sharif underscored the longstanding support that Pakistan and Turkey have extended to each other on fundamental issues and expressed the commitment to continue this support in the future. He also expressed appreciation for Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's congratulatory phone call and message following his re-election. Moreover, Sharif congratulated Turkey on the successful flight of their domestically developed 5th generation fighter aircraft KAAN.



Furthermore, Sharif reiterated his invitation to Leader Erdogan to visit Islamabad, noting that such a visit would not only be eagerly anticipated by the people of Pakistan but would also facilitate extensive discussions during the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Coordination Council.



Ambassador Pacaci, on his part, conveyed congratulations to Premier Sharif on his re-election and extended best wishes from the leadership of Turkey. He emphasized the significance of fortifying the fraternal ties between the two nations.

MENAFN13032024000045015839ID1107971317