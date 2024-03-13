School Furniture Market Share, Size, Trends, Revenue, Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ School Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global school furniture market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.



School furniture refers to desks, chairs, tables, storage units, and other furnishings specifically designed for educational settings. These pieces are engineered to meet the needs of students and educators, offering durability, functionality, and comfort. Unlike regular furniture, school furniture is often designed with adjustable features to accommodate children of various ages and sizes. Safety is another critical consideration; rounded corners and stable designs help minimize accidents. In recent years, school furniture has adapted to include features that support technology integration and collaborative learning, such as desks with built-in power outlets or tables that can be easily reconfigured for group activities.



School Furniture Market Trends and Drivers:

The global school furniture market is primarily driven by increasing investment in educational facilities by both government and private sectors, especially in developing countries, aimed at enhancing the quality of education. Moreover, technological integration in classrooms has augmented the demand for furniture that accommodates digital tools, such as laptops and projectors, thereby driving market growth. Apart from this, the shifting trend towards flexible and adaptive learning environments that require versatile furniture that can be easily reconfigured for different educational activities is propelling market growth. Additionally, heightening focus on student well-being and ergonomics that encourages the development of furniture that promotes healthy posture and reduces strain, has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness about inclusivity in education has escalated the need for specialized furniture that accommodates students with special needs, thereby contributing to market growth.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Desk and Chairs

Storage

Lab Equipment Others

Breakup by

Material:



Wood-Based

Metal-Based

Plastic-Based Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



HNI Corporation

Steelcase Inc. MillerKnoll, Inc

