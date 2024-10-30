Henkel Making An Impact For The Good Of Generations

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our purpose is what unites us at Henkel North America: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. Building on our legacy of integrity as a family-owned business, we aim to exhibit the Henkel spirit by partnering with community organizations to make a positive impact.

Community Impact Day reflects that commitment. It is designed to provide our employees a dedicated day to donate their time and skills to help non-profit organizations and causes that are close to their hearts.

For our second year in organizing this day of service, more than 1,000 employees volunteered across 20 sites from Stamford, CT to Irvine, CA to Mississauga, Canada. Collectively they supported over 30 non-profit organizations with hearts, hands, and funds. The organizations included the Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, local food banks, children's services, park clean ups, and many more.

We are united by our desire to help those around us and believe everyone can make a difference for the good of generations by engaging with our communities.

In Connecticut, home to our Henkel North America headquarters, over 500 employees volunteered at 12 non-profits near our offices in Darien, Rocky Hill, Stamford and Trumbull. In addition, employees visited local schools to deliver Henkel's“Eco Kids” lesson to teach children how they can care for our planet.

Above is a sample of the Community Impact Day activities organized by teams at Henkel sites across North America.

View the Henkel Community Impact Day video reel on Instagram!