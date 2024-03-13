               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev: We Place Great Importance On Enhancing Relations With Holy See


3/13/2024 5:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We place great importance on enhancing relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of his Election Anniversary, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted that the genuine dialogue and mutual understanding cultivated over the years contribute to preserving universal values and fostering solidarity among representatives of various religions and cultures.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pope Francis for the high value he places on Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and inclusivity, and its role in promoting interreligious and intercultural understanding globally.

The head of state expressed confidence that the atmosphere of exemplary cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to contribute to the creation of an environment of mutual trust among civilizations.

