President Ilham Aliyev: We Place Great Importance On Enhancing Relations With Holy See

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We place great importance on enhancing relations between
Azerbaijan and the Holy See,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
said in his congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion
of his Election Anniversary, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted that the genuine dialogue and mutual
understanding cultivated over the years contribute to preserving
universal values and fostering solidarity among representatives of
various religions and cultures.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pope Francis for the high value
he places on Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and
inclusivity, and its role in promoting interreligious and
intercultural understanding globally.
The head of state expressed confidence that the atmosphere of
exemplary cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will
continue to contribute to the creation of an environment of mutual
trust among civilizations.
