Conference Focuses On Enhancement Of Obstetrics And Gynecology Practices

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Women's Wellness and Research Center hosted 'Qatar International Conference on Obstetrics and Gynecology' (QICOG) from February 29 to March 2 at Sheraton Grand Doha Resorts & Convention Hotel with a comprehensive agenda covering topics ranging from general obstetrics and gynecology to reproductive health, maternal-fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, and fertility issues.

The conference, geared towards fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, spanned three days, commencing with first day morning preconference workshops at the ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center-a state-of-the-art facility under HMC.

The inaugural day continued with onsite registration, an opening ceremony, welcome address, keynote lecture and networking events held in the evening at Sheraton Grand Doha Resorts & Convention Hotel. Subsequently, the following two days were dedicated to core conference activities at the same venue. These days featured a diverse range of sessions including lectures, interactive workshops, informative oral and poster presentations, thought-provoking panel discussions, paper presentations, and MDT Case discussions. Attendees experienced an abundant of opportunities for learning, collaboration, and staying updated on the latest advancements in obstetrics and gynecology.

Speaking about the conference, Dr. Salwa M. Abuyaqoub, Conference Chair as well as Senior Consultant and Chair of Ob/Gyne, WWRC said the world's leading minds in obstetrics and gynecology have met at the conference for a transformative experience.“Our conference covered topics ranging from general obstetrics and gynecology to reproductive health, maternal-fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, fertility issues and interdisciplinary collaboration. We are very proud of all the attendees who have grabbed the opportunity to be part of this international conference advancing women's health: unveiling global trends, progression, and innovation.”

Dr. Moayyad Younis, Co-Chair and Senior Consultant of Ob/Gyne as well as Chair of Gynecology, WWRC said the conference participants have attended diverse sessions including lectures, informative oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, paper presentations, and MDT Case discussions.“We believe that our conference participants have had transformative experience, and their participation has contributed to the enhancement of healthcare practices and the betterment of women's well-being worldwide,' he added.