Times Of India's Right To Excellence Summit Puts Real Estate In The Spotlight

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 12: In its 8th edition, the Times of India's flagship property event, Right to Excellence, is set to cast a spotlight on the ever-evolving real estate sector. Taking place on March 15 in Gurugram, the Real Estate Summit aims to unravel the latest innovations in housing, the surge of co-living and co-working spaces, and the future of urban planning. Real estate developers, housing experts, and business leaders will all be present at the event, which has the support of REA India.



Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of Timesofindia, asserted, "India's real estate sector is undergoing rapid and transformative changes. Technology has been a pivotal force in shaping the real estate market over the years, and its impact is poised to intensify. The focus on smart cities and smart townships compels urban planners and infrastructure developers to innovate continually. The demand for co-working and co-living spaces has injected a new dimension into the realm of architecture. The housing industry is witnessing a whirlwind of developments. That's precisely why our summit's objective is to bring real estate experts onto a unified platform to decipher the industry's future and provide insights into what lies ahead for homebuyers."



Rahul Ralhan, VP Marketing at REA India, expresses excitement about partnering with Times of India on the Right to Excellence Real Estate Summit. "The summit promises exciting panels featuring REA leadership, premier real estate developers, urban planners, and housing experts. Attendees can expect valuable insights and takeaways from this event."



The Real Estate Summit is set to showcase a spectrum of key insights and discussions on the 15th, beginning with a keynote address by Gaurav Jain, VP, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) & CEO- India, Infracorp Bahrain. The financial landscape will be explored in a fireside chat with Vikas Wadhawan, CFO of REA India, and Amit Masaldan, CRO of Housing & Makaan. A panel discussion on co-living and co-working spaces will feature industry luminaries Nayan Raheja, Director, Raheja Developers Limited and Shabbir Kanchwala, Principal, Global Network for Zero. Supreme Court advocate Avishkar Singhvi will delve into the legal intricacies of real estate regulations.



The summit also delves into architectural perspectives, with urban planner Chandrashekhar Prabhu providing valuable insights. A panel on tech trends includes Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Havells and Ashish Kukreja, CEO - homesfy & mymagnet, discussing innovations in real estate technology. Urban planning and infrastructure development are explored in a panel discussion featuring Prof. Saswat Bandyopadhyay of CEPT University and Gurjot Bhatia, Managing Director & Head, Project Management Advisory, Asia-Pacific, CBRE. The summit proves to be a comprehensive platform, addressing the multifaceted aspects of the real estate industry, from financial strategies to technological advancements and legal considerations.





