China Announces Drilling In East China Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China has planned to
conduct exercises in the East China Sea from March 12 to 14, Azernews reports, citing the Department of
Maritime Affairs of the People's Republic of China.
The exercises will take place in specially designated areas of
the waters of the eastern province of Zhejiang, where navigation
will be temporarily restricted. The exercise schedule provides for
events from 08:00 to 17:00 local time on the specified days.
The message does not provide information about the specific
forces and means that will be involved in the exercises, however,
it is noted that they include live firing.
