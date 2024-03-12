Telangana CM Promises To Make One Crore Women Millionaires

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he will take the responsibility of making one crore women of the state millionaires in the next five years.

He said that 63 lakh women have already registered in the Self-Help Groups (SHGS) in the state and the number will be increased to one crore soon.

All the one crore women members will be nurtured to become millionaires, he said in his address at the Mahalakshmi-Swashakti Mahila Convention attended by one lakh women group members at the Parade Grounds here.

The CM said that Telangana will become a "Golden and rich Telangana" only when one crore women become millionaires and make their children doctors, lawyers, and IAS and IPS officials.

He also inspected the stalls set up by the women of self-help groups at the convention venue and interacted with the group members. He announced that the government will construct 100 shops near Shilparamam for SHGs to sell their products.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress represents Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi and they are proud to work under the leadership of such great women leaders.

He said that Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the demand for a Telangana state even though she was aware that the Congress would lose power in Andhra Pradesh and also at the Centre, only to stop the increasing sacrifices by Telangana youth who committed suicide for a separate state.

As part of the implementation of the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi on September 17 last year, the state government already implemented free bus travel for women and 23 crore women already travelled free on the TSRTC buses.

The government in also supplying gas cylinders at Rs 500.

Revanth Reddy said while his predecessor KCR neglected Rajiv Arogyasri, his government restored the scheme and the health insurance limit has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

He said that KCR cheated the people for 10 years in the name of double-bedroom houses, but the Congress government started construction of 4.50 lakh houses at the cost of Rs 22,500 crore aiming to provide housing to all poor to live with self-respect.

Rs 5 lakh is also being given to construct houses.

The CM also unveiled the "Mahila Shakti Mahila Unnati-Telangana Pragathi Vision" Document along with his cabinet colleagues. He said that in the next five years, Rs 1 lakh crore loan linkage facility will be provided to the SHGs through banks. Revival of interest-free loans, branding and marketing of community products, training for communities, loan insurance for community members, life insurance of Rs 10 lakh for women, the mid-day meal scheme in the educational institutes by SHGs etc are included in the vision document.