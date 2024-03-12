Peoplestrong Named One Of The Best Workplaces By Great Place To Work

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th March 2024, National: PeopleStrong, Asia's leading and most comprehensive Human Capital Management SaaS platform, has been officially certified as a "Great Place To Work" in India (from Feb 2024 to Feb 2025)!



This prestigious certification underscores PeopleStrong India's commitment to fostering a culture that believes that "People care is good business" and embeds forward-looking work practices in their culture & their technology. Being at the forefront of innovation, the organization's 'people-first strategy' is centered on cultivating an empowering workplace environment equipped with the right set of skills, knowledge, and tools necessary for sustained growth and development.



The company was assessed on parameters of trust and cultural standards at the workplace, and on transparency and inclusivity. Top 3 area of Strength where PeopleStrong was rated highly include Employee empowerment, physically safe place to work, and Equality.



Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.



Expressing his thoughts on the recognition, Sandeep Chaudhary, CEO, PeopleStrong, says "We are incredibly honoured with the coveted achievement of being ranked as the Great Place to Work. At PeopleStrong, prioritizing people and fostering growth has always been at the heart of our work culture. As an HR Tech company, our focus has consistently revolved around instilling joy, energy, and meaning, enabling our employees to thrive both professionally and personally."



He further added "This certification, is a testament our progress on building a strong workforce environment and a robust HCM platform as we continue to lead as Asia's most preferred HR Tech platform. We extend our deepest appreciation for the steadfast dedication of our team that continues to deliver the best in HR technology for our 500+ customers spread across Asia. Our people constitute the foundation and fundamental essence of PeopleStrong. They make us Stronger."



With 2 million end-users at 500+ enterprises across Asia, PeopleStrong has a presence in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. With customers like the Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Godrej Group, L&T Group, Kotak bank, Air Asia, Oman Air, flydubai, Paytm, Schneider Electric, and many more, PeopleStrong has been named as the "Customers' choice for Enterprises with 1000+ employees" according to Gartner Voice of Customer report 2023 & 2022.





About PeopleStrong



PeopleStrong is Asia Pacific's leading, and the most comprehensive Human Capital Management SaaS platform. The HR technology company focuses on delivering a unique employee experience, data-driven decision-making, and agility for businesses.



Simplifying worklife at over 500+ large enterprises across the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, PeopleStrong empowers the lives of 2 million+ employees with a mobile-first, AI and ML-powered talent operating system. Their tech capabilities span across the employee lifecycle from hire to exit, including Human Management, Payroll, Talent Acquisition & Management, and Collaboration.



PeopleStrong is rated among the Top 5 in the Asia Pacific at Gartner's Peer Insights and voted as Customers' Choice of HR Tech in the Gartner 'Voice of Customer' Report for 1000+ employee enterprises.





