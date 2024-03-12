Future Electronics Is Hosting A Series Of Hands-On Bluetooth Wireless Workshops In Europe

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is hosting a series of workshops centred around the STM32WBA5x wireless Bluetooth LE MCU from STMicroelectronics.



Future Electronics has planned up to 20 workshops across Europe, with the first seminar taking place on February 21st, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. The hands-on workshop will last a full day and will be moderated by Futureï¿1⁄2s Advanced Engineers who are industry specialists in connectivity.



Up for discussion at the seminars is the world of Bluetooth wireless connectivity, security in embedded systems and Bluetooth, GATT profiles, general purpose DMA, sensor data polling, wireless low power modes current consumption, and the STM32WBA5x.



This exciting series of events is geared towards the Engineers and Systems architects of Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 customers. As such, the seminars will be held in multiple regions across Europe. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 goal is for customers to feel confident when designing their next board using the STM32WBA family of MCUs.



To foster confidence and hands-on learning, seminar attendance will be capped at 20 attendees. Each participant will be equipped with an STM32WBA5x development board to follow along with the exercises. The workshops were co-created by Future Electronics and STMicroelectronics.



Future Electronics is thrilled to be launching this series of events. The Company takes great pride in delivering world-class trainings to its customers and being at the forefront of learning in the electronics industry.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

