UP Warriorz Fan Katrina Shares Pictures With Sister Isabelle From WPL Match

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was recently seen in 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi, recently attended a Women's Premier League match with her sister Isabelle in Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Tuesday shared pictures from the match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

Katrina wrote in the caption:“These girls......All heart. More power to you #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz And a wonderful time with the most charming sharma family.”

Earlier, a video of Katrina went viral, in which she can be seen helping a young fan click a picture with her.

The viral clip shows two children seemingly wanting to click photos with her.

The actress, who donned a black jacket over her jersey, denims and white shoes, pulled the little girl closer to her, turned her towards the camera and posed with them.

On Tuesday morning, Katrina returned to Mumbai from Delhi with Isabelle.

For her airport look, the actress wore a polka-dotted outfit, black jacket and shoes. She rounded up her look with dark sunglasses.