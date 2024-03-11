Laken Hope Riley - 22 Year Old Victim Of Darien Migrants

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Migrants with criminal backgrounds are not vetted when they come through the Darien in Panama, on through Costa Rica, and on their way to the land of milk and honey in the US.

Migrants are improperly released into US communities, putting U.S. citizens at risk.

There is the Georgia case with the slaying of a Georgia nursing student that further cemented this fact.

Laken Hope Riley 22 has become the face of immigration reform in the days since she was killed while jogging in a park on the University of Georgia campus on February 22nd.

Shortly after the killing, Trump posted on his social media site,“Crooked Joe Biden's Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens! The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened!”

“He's an animal that came in,” Trump added on Michigan's WFDF radio station.

US President Biden held up a pin with Riley's name on it as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted from the gallery:“Say her name!”

Immigration has emerged as a major campaign issue, dividing the nation.



Riley's killing is“gonna change this election as much as anything,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said shortly after her death.

Riley was attacked near running trails on the UGA campus. Police found her body after a friend told police she had not returned from her morning run, authorities said.

She died of blunt force trauma in the attack.

Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan citizen faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another. He's being held in a jail in Athens. Immigration officials say Ibarra crossed into the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay.

As for Riley“Her smile was extremely infectious, and she spread joy to others everywhere she went,” according to her obituary, which added that she loved nursing and caring for others.“Her love for spreading God's word led her to attend mission trips through the church. Her love for the Lord was exemplified in every aspect of her life,” her obituary said.