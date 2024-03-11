War Update: 54 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 54 combat engagements took place in Ukraine, including in the Novopavlivka direction, where the enemy 18 times attempted to penetrate Ukraine's defenses with air support.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy launched six missile attacks and 87 airstrikes, and fired off 32 rocket salvos.

As a result of Russian attacks, a number of civilians were wounded, residential buildings and other civil infrastructure sustained damage and suffered destruction.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, engaging in subversive and reconnaissance activities.

A Russian airstrike targeted Prohress in Chernihiv region. More than 30 settlements, including Kliusy, Kostobobriv, Huta-Studenetska of Chernihiv region; Katerynivka, Myropillya, Seredyna-Buda of Sumy region; Udy, Strelecha, and Starytsia of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling

Kupiansk direction: no Russian assaults were reported. Russian airstrikes targeted Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Kryvoshiivka, Luhansk region.

More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks in the areas of Terny in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy enjoyed aviation support.

The Russians also launched airstrikes at the Yampolivka and Fedorivka settlements of Donetsk region. About 15 populaces were affected by artillery and mortar strikes, including Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny ̧ Yampolivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochky, and east of Chasoviv Yar of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position.

Enemy airstrikes hit the area of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Also, nearly 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

The Russian army launched airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Zavitne, and Oleksandropil of Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, including Berdychi, Semenivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Novopavlivka direction: the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobieda of Donetsk region, where the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried 18 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

The enemy also launched airstrikes in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Vodiane, Donetsk region. Some 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, among them Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region.

Orikhiv direction: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Robotyne, Staromaiorske, and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russian army launched airstrikes on Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodanilivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Kherson direction: the enemy did not run offensive (assault) operations during the day. More than 25 settlements, including Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, and Krynky of Kherson region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force targeted eight enemy manpower and equipment clusters and a command post.

Ukraine's missile forces hit two enemy clusters, a Buk-M1 air defense system, and a 1L219 Zoopark radar.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia seeks to recapture by March 16 territories near Verbove and Robotyne that were liberated last year, but they will not be able to implement the task as their assaults are of a local nature at the moment.