SCZONE Explores Cooperation Opportunities With Latvia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Walid Gamal El-Din, the Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), met with the Latvian ambassador Andris Razāns to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation between the two parties. This meeting is considered important in light of SCZONE's efforts to attract various global investments in its ports, logistics services, and industrial sectors.

Gamal El-Din said that the economic zone, with its capabilities and strategic location, offers many opportunities and an effective solution to many of the current global challenges. He said that the economic zone has four industrial zones that are suitable for any expansions related to various global markets. These zones can host various industrial sectors and integrate with logistics areas and six ports on the Red and Mediterranean Seas, ensuring ease and convenience in trade movement.

He also said that the economic zone has taken leading steps in the field of green transformation, which is a vital aspect of cooperation with European countries. He said that the economic zone produces green fuel and its related and supporting industries.

Ambassador Razan expressed his pleasure with this meeting and his interest in learning more about the activities of the SCZONE. He said that it is time to rely on different sources of energy, especially green energy. He also said that many companies are interested in technological fields and want to benefit from Egyptian talent and share experiences in this field. He invited the SCZONE to participate in a meeting organized by the Latvian Chamber of Commerce with the Egyptian side in June in Cairo to discuss cooperation opportunities between the two countries.