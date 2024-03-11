Emirates Collaborates With Tourism Ireland To Increase Inbound Traffic

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Berlin/ Dubai, 7 March 2024: Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism Ireland to boost inbound tourism to Ireland through the airline's global network of more than 140 destinations.

The MoU was signed by Thierry Aucoc, Emirates Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Europe and David Boyce, Head of Emerging Markets at Tourism Ireland.

Under the collaboration, Emirates and Tourism Ireland will seek to explore joint advertising campaigns to boost visitor traffic to Ireland from key strategic markets across the Emirates network including Australia, the UAE and New Zealand.

“Through our new partnership with Tourism Ireland, we aim to play an active role in promoting tourism growth to the island of Ireland. With our strong network and track-record of working with partners through trade and consumer initiatives, we're well placed to support Ireland's tourism ambitions. Ireland is one of the most attractive gateways in our European network due to its cultural highlights and world-renowned heritage sites, and we will continue to offer seamless connectivity for travellers from across our network to visit the popular destination,' said Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland's Head of Emerging Markets, said:“As an island destination, we know there's a proven direct correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers. We look forward to continued close co-operation with Emirates, as we seek to maximise opportunities to grow tourism from the Middle East and beyond.”

Since the inaugural Dublin-Dubai flight in January 2012, Emirates has carried more than 3 million passengers on what has grown to become one of the airline's most successful routes. The airline currently serves the Irish capital with a double daily flight, utilising its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft – carrying up to 1,440 customers each day on the Dublin-Dubai route.

SkyCargo, Emirates' freight division, also continues to play a vital role in its Irish operation, with each Boeing 777 on the Dublin route carrying up to 25 tonnes of cargo including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, electronics, seafood, dairy and even thoroughbred horses, who are exquisitely looked after onboard. Emirates SkyCargo helps to support Irish businesses and Ireland's thriving export market.

Emirates connects Irish exporters with customers in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Sydney, Singapore and many other destinations in the Middle East, Asia, India and across the globe. The airline also carries a number of Irish products onboard for passengers to enjoy including VOYA, Killowen Yogurt and Keogh's Crisps.