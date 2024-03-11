Expo 2023 Doha Announces Ramadan Opening Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha announced on Monday the opening hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The Expo will welcome visitors to explore its diverse zones and pavilions from 6pm to 1am daily.
Several activations are also lined up for Ramadan across different zones - international, cultural, and family zones. These include roaming shows, workshops, cultural activities, and more.
The 2023 International Horticultural Exposition will conclude on March 28, 2024.
