Boeing 787 unrest incident prompts medical response in New Zealand

(MENAFN) A Boeing 787 aircraft operated by the airline LATAM encountered turbulence during its journey from Australia to Chile via New Zealand, leading to the hospitalization of 12 passengers due to a "technical accident," as confirmed by emergency services and the airline. The New Zealand Ambulance Service disclosed that among the injured individuals, at least one was in a serious condition.



Passengers recounted to local media their harrowing experience aboard the flight, which saw the Boeing 787 Dreamliner abruptly lose altitude over the sea. This sudden descent resulted in passengers who had not secured their seatbelts being thrown into the aircraft's ceiling. LATAM, the Chilean-based airline, acknowledged that flight LA800 experienced a "technical accident" mid-flight, but reassured that the plane landed safely as planned at Auckland Airport.



The incident prompted a swift response from emergency services, with authorities being alerted around 03:00 GMT as the plane initiated its landing procedure. Approximately ten ambulances and additional medical vehicles were dispatched to Auckland Airport to provide necessary treatment and assistance to the affected passengers. The event underscores the unpredictability of in-flight turbulence and highlights the importance of adhering to safety protocols, including fastening seatbelts during all stages of flight.

