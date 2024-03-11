Electronic Security Market Size, Trends & Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled ” Electronic Security Market Report by Product Type (Surveillance System, Access Control System, Intrusion Detection System, Alarming System, and Others), Service Type (Installation Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services), End-Use Sector (Government, Residential, Transportation, Banking, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, and Others), and Region 2024-2032′′.

The global electronic security market size reached US$ 61.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 104.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Electronic Security Industry:

Cloud-Based Security Solutions:

The rising adoption of cloud-based electronic security solutions is strengthening the growth of the market. Cloud-based systems offer scalability, remote access, and cost-efficiency. Organizations can easily manage and monitor their security infrastructure from anywhere and support automatic updates and enhanced storage capabilities. In line with this, the increasing reliance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on cloud-based electronic security systems to deploy effective security measures without substantial upfront investments is offering a favorable market outlook. Cloud-based electronic security systems provide SMEs with a cost-effective and accessible way to deploy effective security measures.

Technological Advancements and Integration:

Rapid advancements in technology within the electronic security industry are stimulating the market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is enabling security systems to be more proactive and intelligent. The development of AI-powered video analytics aids in identifying suspicious behavior and triggering alerts in real-time. In addition, IoT devices are allowing for remote monitoring and control of security systems. Moreover, the growing number of connected devices is driving the need for security solutions to ensure the safe functioning of digital data and physical assets.

Rising Concerns About Security Threats:

The increasing adoption of digital technologies and the growing security concerns represent one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the rising incidences of cyberattacks, data breaches, and physical security risks are encouraging organizations and individuals to invest in robust electronic security systems to protect their assets, data, and personal safety. Electronic security solutions, such as access control systems, surveillance cameras, and cybersecurity measures, aid in deterring, detecting, and mitigating security threats. Moreover, the escalating need for safeguarding critical infrastructure, financial institutions, healthcare facilities, and residential properties is driving the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Electronic Security Industry:



Axis Communications (Canon Inc.)

ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.)

Bosch Security Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OSI Systems

Siemens AG Thales Group

Electronic Security Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Surveillance System

Access Control System

Intrusion Detection System

Alarming System Others

Surveillance system represents the largest market segment as it aids in enhancing security and monitoring capabilities across various sectors, ranging from commercial and residential applications to critical infrastructure and public spaces.

By Service Type:



Installation Services

Managed Services Consulting Services

Managed services hold the largest share in the market due to the increasing reliance of businesses on expert service providers to efficiently manage and optimize their IT infrastructure, allowing them to focus on core business functions.

By End-Use Sector:



Government

Residential

Transportation

Banking

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail Others

Government organizations dominate the market as they prioritize robust electronic security solutions to safeguard critical assets, infrastructure, and sensitive data, driving substantial investments in the industry.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the electronic security market is attributed to robust technological infrastructure, high awareness of security concerns, and substantial investments in advanced electronic security solutions across various industries.

Global Electronic Security Market Trends:

The increasing integration of advanced cybersecurity measures in electronic security systems to create holistic security ecosystems is creating a positive outlook for the market. The convergence of these two domains enhances the protection of critical assets, further stimulating the market growth. The rising adoption of biometric authentication methods, including facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris recognition is influencing the market positively. These technologies provide a higher level of security and convenience compared to traditional access methods like passwords or keycards. Along with this, several businesses and government agencies are increasingly implementing biometric solutions for access control and identity verification.

