Somali Army Kills 3 Militia Members In Lower Shabelle Region

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 11 (KUNA) -- The Somali National Army and international partners carried out an operation, Monday, which killed three militants in the Lower Shabelle region. The operations targeted a militant group as they were planning a terrorist operation, Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said. The Somali army launched military operations to pursue terrorist militias, resulting in heavy losses among the terrorists. (end) aff

