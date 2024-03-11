Armenia, Having Ignored 4 UN Resolutions, Whines About World Order

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Editorial

When Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for thirty years, it considered the UN Security Council resolutions just empty paper, and the world was silent to this. Even because of this, no sanctions or warnings were given to Armenia.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during an interview with his local media subjects that the international world order has been deteriorated. He said that it is important to concentrate all political efforts in order to correct this situation.

Armenia's view of the world order is actually related to its approach to the processes from a different angles. By considering the current situation in the South Caucasus and Garabagh, which has just been liberated from occupation as contrary to the world order, Mirzoyan presents Yerevan's fluctuating approach to its recognition of the territories of Azerbaijan.

First of all, instead of uttering pompous words, Ararat Samvelovich should be reminded that for almost 30 years Armenia did not comply with 4 mandatory UN SC resolutions, which demanded the immediate liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the return of refugees back to Garabagh.

It turns out that he made a discovery in international law, but what about the blatant disregard for these resolutions of Armenia, then, according to his logic, the world community should have forced the aggressor country to implement these resolutions, but it remained silent and pretended not to see anything, calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to a ghostly illusory world.

But we wonder how the world reacts to it? Hopefully the world will not be so naive to believe Mr. Diplomat's crocodile tears.