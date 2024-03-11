Armenia, Having Ignored 4 UN Resolutions, Whines About World Order

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Editorial
When Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for thirty
years, it considered the UN Security Council resolutions just empty
paper, and the world was silent to this. Even because of this, no
sanctions or warnings were given to Armenia.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during an
interview with his local media subjects that the international
world order has been deteriorated. He said that it is important to
concentrate all political efforts in order to correct this
situation.
Armenia's view of the world order is actually related to its
approach to the processes from a different angles. By considering
the current situation in the South Caucasus and Garabagh, which has
just been liberated from occupation as contrary to the world order,
Mirzoyan presents Yerevan's fluctuating approach to its recognition
of the territories of Azerbaijan.
First of all, instead of uttering pompous words, Ararat
Samvelovich should be reminded that for almost 30 years Armenia did
not comply with 4 mandatory UN SC resolutions, which demanded the
immediate liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and
the return of refugees back to Garabagh.
It turns out that he made a discovery in international law, but
what about the blatant disregard for these resolutions of Armenia,
then, according to his logic, the world community should have
forced the aggressor country to implement these resolutions, but it
remained silent and pretended not to see anything, calling on
Armenia and Azerbaijan to a ghostly illusory world.
But we wonder how the world reacts to it? Hopefully the world
will not be so naive to believe Mr. Diplomat's crocodile tears.
