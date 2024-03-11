Panel Discussion Centered on Empowering Women in Law in Celebration of International Women’s Day

(MENAFN- Action PR) Doha, Qatar - 9 March 2024: Crowell & Moring Doha, one of the largest international law firms operating in Qatar, held a special ‘Appreciating Women in Law’ event in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024. The highly insightful and inspirational gathering held on Thursday, March 7, featured some of Qatar’s most prominent legal minds.

In his welcome remarks, Charbel Maakaron Managing Partner of Crowell and Moring Doha said: “International Women's Day is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate and amplify the unique strengths and contributions women bring to our field. This event is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive legal industry, where diversity and inclusion are not just goals but the foundation of our success”.

The event included a panel discussion on ‘Empowering Women in Law’, moderated by Luigia Ingianni, Commissioner at the Employment Standards Office of the Qatar Financial Centre. The panel featured Maryam Al Kuwari, General counsel & Board Secretary at the Qatar Satellite Company (Es’hailSat); Francesca Gori, Managing Director and Regional Legal Lead for Asia Pacific, LATAM, Middle East & Africa at Accenture; and Claire Bechara El-Khazen, General Counsel at Al Mana Fashion Group W.L.L. and Catherine Martinez, Counsel at Crowell & Moring Doha. These distinguished professionals shared their own personal insights on inspiring self-confidence, embracing positive affirmations, and pro-actively seeking opportunities for professional growth. The panel discussion aimed at tackling the self-limiting beliefs often encountered by females in the legal profession.



With her extensive background in corporate, banking and finance matters, Catherine Martinez from Crowell & Moring Doha commented: “Addressing self-limiting beliefs is not just about personal growth, it’s about reshaping our professional environments to be more inclusive and supportive of women’s invaluable contributions”. “By confronting these beliefs head-on, we can pave the way for a future where women in law feel truly empowered and confident enough to aspire to leadership roles based on the merits of their work and professional achievements.” Said Martinez.

The enlightening event underscores Crowell & Moring Doha’s dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion within the law profession, highlighting the firm’s role as a catalyst for empowerment and positive change in the nation’s legal community.





MENAFN11032024002727000831ID1107959074