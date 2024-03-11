US Firm Wins Aviation Maintenance Contract In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Maryland-based Amentum Services Inc. has been awarded a $8,626,048 modification (P00335) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services.
Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024.
Amentum was created by the sale of AECOM 's Management Services business to affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities LLC in January 2020.
(Source: US Dept of Defense)
